FBCCI seeks PM's attention to avoid being defaulters

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has sought attention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for businessmen so that they don't become defaulters if they fail to repay loans.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the apex trade body of the country, said it is becoming difficult to repay loans on time due to the disruption in economic activities in the current situation.

So, he sought the attention of the premier so that businessmen are not categorised as loan defaulters due to their failure to make instalments regularly, according to a press release.

Alam's comments came as the new board of the FBCCI paid a courtesy call to the prime minister at Gono Bhaban today.

In the press release, Alam said the import of luxury and non-essential goods may be strictly controlled to deal with the persisting dollar crisis.

The current global geopolitical scenario, the economic crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East are taking their toll on the economy of Bangladesh, he said.

"Under the circumstances, it has become necessary to take several initiatives with the combined efforts of the public and private sectors to attain the desired economic growth."

According to Alam, production is hampered due to a lack of uninterrupted gas supply.

"We had agreed to accept the increase in the price of gas on the condition that uninterrupted gas supply will be ensured. Although the price has been increased, uninterrupted supply is not available in many areas."