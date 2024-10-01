FBCCI member platforms should hold polls first

Says a reform council

Elections must be held for all trade platforms under the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) before one is held for the FBCCI itself to ensure that representatives are free from political influence, a group of businesspeople demanded yesterday.

The businesspeople, under the banner Boishamma Birodhi Songskar Parishad (Anti-Discrimination Reform Council), made the demands during a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Building in the capital yesterday, according to a press release.

On September 11, the government appointed Md Hafizur Rahman, a member of the Bangladesh Competition Commission and a former additional secretary, as an administrator to the FBCCI following the resignation of its president.

Mahbubul Alam, the immediate past president of the FBCCI, stepped down that same day citing illness amidst protests following a mass uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Contesting from Sammilito Oikko Parishad, Alam had been elected president in August 2023 for the 2023-2025 term.

The commerce ministry has instructed the newly appointed administrator to conduct a fair and neutral election within 120 days.

Over the past 15 years, most business chambers and associations have become embroiled in partisan politics, said Abul Kashem Haider, coordinator of Boishamma Birodhi Songskar Parishad.

Most current leaders are accused in various cases. Many are also absconding, leaving a vacuum of leadership, he said.

Amidst this situation, it is imperative to elect members who are honest, qualified and free from political influence, he added.

In the past 15 years, many incompetent people who are not even involved in business activities were inducted into the FBCCI's board of directors through political influence using a "nominated director" provision, said Giasuddin Chowdhury Khokon, another coordinator.