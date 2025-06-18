FBCCI election to be held on September 7

The election board formed to conduct the polls of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the 2025–27 term today announced September 7 as the election date.

As per the election schedule, the names of nominated directors from the elected chamber and association groups must be submitted to the FBCCI's general council by July 2, the apex trade body said in a statement.

The FBCCI and the election board will publish the preliminary voter list on July 18, with the final list to follow on August 26.

The nominated and elected directors will later elect one president, one senior vice-president, and two vice-presidents from among themselves. This year, the government has reduced the number of FBCCI directors to 46 from 80.

The election board will publish the primary list of candidates for president, vice-president, and other director posts on August 8, followed by the final list on August 14.

The final names of the elected office bearers, including the president, vice-presidents, and directors, will be announced on August 16.

The interim government appointed Md Hafizur Rahman, a member of the Bangladesh Competition Commission and former additional secretary, as the administrator of the FBCCI in September last year, following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.