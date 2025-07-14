Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 01:25 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

External balance continues to improve

Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 01:25 AM
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 01:25 AM

Bangladesh's external balance showed improvement in the first 11 months of the recently concluded fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, owing to higher remittance inflows and a rise in exports.

During the July-May period, the overall deficit in the balance of payments stood at $1.14 billion, a fivefold improvement from a deficit of $5.88 billion in the same period the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The balance of payments is a record of a country's overall transactions with the rest of the world.

The current account also saw a major turnaround. It narrowed from a deficit of $6.11 billion in the July-May period of FY24 to just $432 million in July-May of FY25, thanks to record-high remittances and a reduced trade gap.

Money sent home by Bangladeshi nationals staying abroad shot up by 28.7 percent year-on-year during the period, reaching $27.5 billion.

The trade deficit narrowed slightly to $19.38 billion in the July-May period of FY25, compared with $20.22 billion a year earlier.

Exports by the South Asian country rose 9.4 percent year-on-year to $40.86 billion, while imports grew 4.7 percent to $60.24 billion over the same period, according to BB data.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ সরকার
|বাংলাদেশ

সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ম্যাজিস্ট্রেসি ক্ষমতা আরও ৬০ দিন বাড়ল

জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয় আজ এ সংক্রান্ত একটি প্রজ্ঞাপন জারি করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজার পানি বিতরণ কেন্দ্রে ইসরায়েলি হামলা, শিশুসহ নিহত ১০

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে