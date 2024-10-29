Exim Bank suffers massive Tk 566cr loss in Q3

Exim Bank of Bangladesh PLC reported a staggering loss of Tk 566 crore for the July-September period of the current calendar year due to declining deposits and retained earnings coupled with increased provisioning against investments.

The bank's consolidated loss per share hit Tk 3.91 yesterday compared to Tk 0.37 at the same time last year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website.

This poor performance triggered a strong reaction in the market, with Exim Bank seeing its share value plunge by 9.64 percent to Tk 7.5 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Cash flow challenges compounded Exim Bank's difficulties as its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) for the January-September period stood at negative Tk 16.62.

The decline in the bank's NOCFPS was primarily due to its increased loans to customers and a fall in deposits.

Besides, the bank's net asset value per share also weakened, driven by reduced retained earnings compared to the previous quarter.

Exim Bank was founded in 1999 and it transitioned into a Shariah-based bank in 2004, positioning itself as a key player in corporate, cottage and micro industry, and agricultural finance.