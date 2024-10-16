Excelerate keen to ensure smooth LNG supply

Excelerate Energy, a leading provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated infrastructure solutions, is interested in scaling up its services in Bangladesh to ensure that the country gets a smooth supply of the fuel.

The US-based company also plans to invest more in the energy sector and decarbonisation projects in the country, according to Steven Kobos, president and chief executive officer of Excelerate Energy.

He made these comments during a meeting with Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday.

Kobos was accompanied by Peter Haas, a former US ambassador to Bangladesh who recently joined Excelerate Energy as strategic adviser.

Derek Wong and Ramon Wangdi, vice presidents of the company, and Habib Bhuiyan, country manager for Bangladesh, were also present.

Excelerate Energy is currently invested in two offshore floating storage and regasification units that supply 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas to Bangladesh, accounting for about 34 percent of the country's daily gas supply.

Kobos, also chairman of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, hailed Yunus for assuming leadership of the interim government, saying it will increase business confidence in Bangladesh.

"There has been a lot of interest in Bangladesh from American companies since you took over," Kobos said, adding that some of the top US companies, including members of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, were excited about business prospects in the South Asian country.

The chief adviser welcomed more US investment in Bangladesh, saying his government has taken steps to attract foreign direct investment and improve the business climate in the country.

"You have come at the right time here," Yunus told Kobos at the meeting.

During his recent visit to the US, the chief adviser spoke at an event of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, inviting all 50 of its members, including some of the top American multinational firms, to invest in Bangladesh.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and the head of SDG affairs of the chief adviser's office; Ashik Chowdhury, chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority; and Saiful Islam, energy secretary, were also present at the meeting.