EPA with Japan will boost bilateral trade: commerce adviser

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori calls on the adviser

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin talks to Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori in a meeting at the commerce ministry in Dhaka today. Photo: Commerce Ministry

The signing of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) between Bangladesh and Japan will increase bilateral trade potential and open a new door of opportunities for the south-Asian country, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said today.

Bangladesh is an emerging country and it will have a strong position in international trade if the EPA is signed, he said.

The adviser made the comments in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador in Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, held the commerce ministry in Dhaka.

The relationship between Bangladesh and Japan is trustworthy and transparent and it will elevate further with the increase in trade between the two countries, Bashir Uddin said.

Kiminori highlighted Bangladesh's long friendly relationship with Japan and said both the countries will be benefited if bilateral trade is increased.

The meeting took place when Bangladesh and Japan have already started formal negotiation for the signing of the EPA.