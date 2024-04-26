Entrepreneurs make hay out of naturally available leaves

Mymensingh’s Phulbaria upazila has become a hub for the manufacture of traditional handicrafts from a variety of leaves, offering women a chance to work at their own pace and earn a steady income. Artisans make a range of items, including shopping baskets, tissue boxes, and floor mats, from the comfort of their homes and can earn upwards of Tk 10,000 per month. The photo was taken last week. Photo: Aminul Islam

Thousands of women from several villages in Mymensingh's Phulbaria upazila are now becoming self-reliant by making an earning through the production of traditional handicrafts from a variety of leaves.

The artisans make a range of items, including shopping baskets, kitchen baskets, tissue boxes, floor mats, and showpieces from the comfort of their homes.

They then supply the products to BD Creation, a non-government export organisation, which started its journey in Mymensingh in 2013 after similar initiatives in Noakhali, Pabna, Kishoreganj, Barishal and Bhola.

Over 10,000 men and women are now engaged in this business across Mymensingh, including in places such as Koyerchala, Nishchintapur, Sreepur, Panibhita, Keshorganj, Naugaon, Kushmail and Baruka.

Motalab Hossain, operation manager of BD Creation in Mymensingh, said palm leaves, called "hogla pata" in Bangla, date leaves, bamboo, cane, and hyacinth were readily available in nature and they preferred to work with such inputs.

He added that the finished products were exported to 82 European countries, including England, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain.

This opportunity serves as a beacon of hope for many women as it offers them a chance to earn money while staying at home and allows them time to complete household chores.

Anjuman Ara, a 50-year-old from Bakta Kumarchala village, said she makes different types of handicrafts from ropes made from various leaves.

The rope is supplied by local entrepreneurs so she only needs to make the finished item, which can range in price from Tk 10 to Tk 120 according to the size and design.

Anjuman's neighbour, 25-year-old Farida Khatun, said she has been working for four years in this business and it has significantly reduced the financial burden on her husband, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Farida, a mother of two, said she can now earn around Tk 7,000 per month.

Rokshana Begum, a young woman, added, "It depends on one's capacity to work. Many workers earn up to Tk 10,000 per month."

Md Sumon Mia, an entrepreneur from Bhalukjan village, said he has been involved in this profession for a year and has already forged a path in this business.

Sumon, proprietor of SM Handicraft, said more than 100 women in the village were involved in the production of handicrafts and the number increases in tune with the volume of work orders.

Sumon said he worked at a handicraft shop in Dhaka for three years and that the experience proved to be very helpful when it came to starting his own business.

He added that he mainly sources raw materials from Noakhali and Barishal.

Prof Dr Mohammad Saidur Rahman of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) said the demand for handicrafts was increasing at home and abroad.

"People are now more interested in consuming organic food and using handicrafts made from natural materials. The sales of such handicrafts at traditional fairs, including during Pahela Boishakh, are also reasonable," said Dr Saidur.

Dr Saidur added that a lot of handicrafts were produced in India, the Philippines, Cambodia and Thailand, earning those nations good amounts of foreign currency.

He added that Bangladesh has a lot of potential in this sector as well.

"If handicrafts can be turned into a proper industry, more job opportunities can be created in rural areas, which will serve in bridging the gap between rural and urban economies," he said.

The government should come forward and provide financial support to artisans in order to foster more employment opportunities, he added.