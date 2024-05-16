Ensuring security in land digitalisation

Bangladesh's ambitious land digitalisation project holds the potential to transform property management and transactions, making them quicker and free from corruption.

However, as we move toward a digitalised system, the integration of advanced cybersecurity measures is crucial, not just an afterthought. This initiative, while promising, also faces significant risks from potential cyber threats, similar to challenges seen in other countries that have undertaken similar digital transitions.

Countries like India and Estonia have embraced land digitalisation and faced challenges in protecting sensitive data against cyber-attacks. India's digitisation of land records has been marred by instances of data leaks and fraud, underscoring the importance of robust cybersecurity frameworks.

Estonia, despite being one of the most digitally advanced countries, has had to continuously evolve its cyber defenses to address vulnerabilities exposed by cyber-attacks, notably the massive 2007 attack that crippled the country's digital infrastructure.

For Bangladesh, the path forward must involve a robust cybersecurity strategy that addresses the following critical areas:

Legislative framework: Strong, enforceable data protection laws are essential. These laws must define and regulate how personal and transactional data is handled by both public and private entities involved in the land digitalisation process.

Technological safeguards: Integrating state-of-the-art encryption technologies is crucial. These technologies will serve as the foundation for securely storing and transmitting land records, protecting them against unauthorised access and breaches.

Proactive security measures: Routine audits and vulnerability assessments are essential to preemptively identify and mitigate potential security weaknesses. Comprehensive penetration testing should also be conducted regularly to strengthen defenses against external attacks.

Incident response planning: An effective incident response strategy is vital for quickly addressing and mitigating the effects of data breaches. This strategy should include immediate containment measures and long-term recovery plans to minimise downtime and data loss.

Public and expert engagement: Collaborating with international cybersecurity experts will help integrate global best practices into our system. Educating the public about the cybersecurity measures in place and their role in maintaining the security of their personal data is equally important.

Additionally, the digitalisation of land records presents unique challenges, including the risk of fraudulent activities. Misrepresentation in property transactions, unauthorised access leading to alterations in the records, and the potential theft of personal data are issues that could undermine the integrity of the entire system.

To combat these risks, it is imperative that the government implements stringent verification processes and digital tracking mechanisms. These should be designed to authenticate transactions and monitor changes to records in real-time.

If fraudulent activities or discrepancies are detected, the government should take immediate action. This involves enacting rapid response protocols, which include freezing affected records, conducting forensic investigations, and prosecuting involved parties.

Digital forensics will play a crucial role in tracing the origin of cyber-attacks and fraudulent entries, helping restore system integrity and public trust.

Digital forensic challenges in this context include the need for highly skilled professionals who can work on complex digital platforms. These experts must not only retrieve and analyse digital evidence but also ensure that their methods stand up in court. The establishment of a specialised digital forensic unit within the government could provide ongoing support for all digital projects, including land digitalisation.

The success of Bangladesh's land digitalisation project depends not only on the technology employed but also on the security framework protecting it. Our collective vigilance and cooperation will be pivotal in overcoming potential cyber risks and ensuring the project's longevity and success. This commitment to cybersecurity will define the enduring success of our digital transformation efforts.

As we endeavour to digitalise our land records, we must ensure that our systems are not only efficient but also secure, creating a benchmark for success and security in the digital age.

The author is managing director of Backdoor Private Ltd, a cyber security consulting service provider.