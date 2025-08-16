Egg supply falls short of demand, says fisheries and livestock adviser

Bangladesh produces around six crore eggs every day, but this is still not enough to meet domestic demand, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said today.

"At present, the average per capita meat consumption in the country is only 200 grams. Still, many families eat meat only once a week or even once a month," she said.

In terms of fish production, Bangladesh is in a relatively good position, she added.

"Fish, meat, milk, and eggs are our main sources of nutrition. Therefore, along with studies, the nutritional needs of students must also be taken into account," she said.

She made these remarks at the inauguration of a newly built six-storey academic building at Dhaka Central Girls' High School and at a reception ceremony for outstanding SSC-2025 students.

"In the July 2024 mass uprising, many young students and ordinary people sacrificed their lives. Many lost their hands, legs, or eyes and have been left disabled for life. Keeping their sacrifice in mind, we must build a Bangladesh where people's rights are never undermined," she said.

"Begum Rokeya established educational institutions that provided Muslim girls with a free environment where, alongside studies, various social and cultural activities were also conducted."

"Only reading books cannot give complete knowledge, as history has often been distorted. Therefore, it is the teachers' responsibility to provide students with proper education and make them aware of the country and the nation," she said.

Many girls are forced to drop out of education due to eve-teasing, and this must not be allowed in the new Bangladesh, she said.

"To ensure the safety of students inside and outside schools, the district administration, police, and local political leaders must take responsibility," said the adviser.

She also said schools and communities must carry out activities at least once a week to protect the environment. At the same time, the use of polythene and plastic must be reduced, as these are extremely harmful to human health.

"We must acquire knowledge about the law against violence against women, and teachers, parents, and society must work together to prevent child marriage," she added.