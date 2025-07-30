EBL’s profit rises 11% in Apr-Jun quarter

Eastern Bank PLC's (EBL) profit grew 11 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.

The private commercial lender posted a profit of Tk 196.28 crore for the quarter.

Its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk 1.23 for the April-June period, according to a post on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website yesterday.

It was Tk 1.11 in the same period last year.

EBL's consolidated net operating cash flow per share was Tk 13.49 in the first half of 2025, up from Tk 12.79 a year ago.

As of June 30, sponsor-directors held 31.44 percent of the bank's shares, while institutions owned 43.44 percent, according to DSE data.