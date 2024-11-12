EBL secures $35m from Opec Fund for SME, green finance

Business
Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has obtained a $35 million loan from the Opec Fund for International Development to enhance financial access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Bangladesh, with a focus on agribusiness, trade finance and green projects.

The loan agreement was signed recently in Dhaka, according to a press release.

EBL Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "This partnership with the Opec Fund will help us stimulate financial support to SMEs, ensure food security and contribute to a climate-responsive, sustainable future for Bangladesh."

Opec Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "By supporting SMEs, especially women-led businesses, we aim to empower communities and foster a more inclusive, sustainable future."

Established in 1976, the Opec Fund is a development institution focused on financing essential projects in food, energy, infrastructure, and healthcare across low and middle-income countries.

With over $27 billion committed to global development initiatives, it operates to drive social progress and economic resilience.

