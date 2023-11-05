Eastern Lubricants’ profit jumps 153%

Eastern Lubricants Blenders Limited's profit jumped 153 percent year-on-year to Tk 2.86 crore in 2022-23.

It was Tk 1.13 crore in the previous financial year.

Therefore, the state-run company reported earnings per share of Tk 21.78 for FY23 against Tk 8.63 a year ago.

The net asset value per share rose to Tk 188.63 from Tk 170.47 while the net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 107.90 from Tk 49.70, according to financial statements.

The board of directors has recommended a 60 percent cash dividend and a 10 percent stock dividend for the year that ended on June 30.

The bonus shares have been recommended for utilising the retained earnings as capital for ongoing operations while the dividend has been recommended out of accumulated profit, said Eastern Lubricants in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.