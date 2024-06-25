Eastern Bank opens ATM at Agargaon metro station

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank, cut a ribbon to inaugurate ATM services at the Agargaon metro rail station in the capital yesterday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank launched ATM services at the Dhaka Metro Rail station in Agargaon, aiming to provide seamless services to metro rail passengers and others.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the ATM at the Agargaon metro station in the capital yesterday, according to a press release.

"This initiative aligns with Eastern Bank's mission to make banking more accessible and convenient for all, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital banking," Iftekhar said.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director of the bank, Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, and Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, were also present.

Earlier this year, Eastern Bank signed an agreement with DMTCL to set up ATMs at all 16 metro rail stations of MRT Line-6, which runs from Diabari to Motijheel.

Currently, the bank operates 247 ATMs, 71 CRMs, and 33 RTDMs across the country. Among others, Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, Riyadh Ferdous, head of brand, and Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, head of digital banking, were also present.