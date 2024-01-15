Dutch-Bangla Bank to sell Pragati Life’s insurance products

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, and Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and CEO of Dutch-Bangla Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance signed a bancassurance agreement with Dutch-Bangla Bank recently, enabling the bank's customers to purchase the life insurer's diverse range of insurance products through the bank's extensive network of branches.

The insurance products include health insurance, education insurance and other savings-oriented life insurance plans, said a press release.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of the life insurer, and Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and CEO of the bank, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

"This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to make life insurance more accessible to the people," said Azim on the partnership.

"Through Dutch-Bangla Bank's extensive reach, we can extend the safety net of insurance to millions of individuals and families, helping them secure their future," he said.