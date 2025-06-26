Dollar at 3-year low, stocks extend record run as Fed pressures mount

The dollar sank to a three-year low while world stocks notched their second record high in three days on Thursday as a report that Donald Trump was planning to choose the next Federal Reserve chief early fuelled fresh bets on US rate cuts.

Dollar selling continued after the Wall Street Journal said the US president - who has been urging the Fed to cut rates faster - was toying with the idea of selecting Chair Jerome Powell's replacement in the next few months ahead of his formal departure in May next year.

It left the greenback down more than 10 percent for the year. If it stays that way in the coming days it will be its biggest first half of a year fall since the early 1970s - effectively the era of free-floating currencies.

European shares edged higher again, buoyed by signs that the Israel-Iran ceasefire appeared to be holding and that European Union leaders were preparing to set their stance for US trade tariff talks ahead of a Trump-imposed deadline of July 9.

The region's flagship STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent on the day while MSCI's record-high world stocks benchmark was up 0.4 percent, leaving it almost 8 percent ahead for the year. The euro jumped 0.6 percent to $1.173, its strongest since 2021.

"The striking thing on the dollar trend of the last six weeks is that in almost any market regime the dollar is struggling to appreciate," State Street's Michael Metcalfe said.

"It seems to be in something of structural decline," he added, highlighting State Street data that investors were now the most negative they have been on the dollar - or "underweight" in banking speak - since the COVID pandemic.

Euro traders also took heart from the outcome of Wednesday's NATO summit that saw the bloc's members of the alliance agree to spend 5 percent of output on defence - broken down into 3.5 percent on troops and weapons and 1.5 percent on looser, defence-related measures.

Overnight in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei jumped 1.65 percent to its highest level since January, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan finished slightly higher too.

Back in currency markets, the Swiss franc firmed to a decade-high while the Japanese yen also strengthened again to below 144 per dollar.

There are growing expectations that the Fed will soon be cutting US rates again following recent patchy data, but Trump's criticism of it for not moving quick enough has been escalating too.

He has repeatedly targeted Fed chief Powell, and his idea of naming a successor well before Powell leaves office would effectively create a shadow over the head of the US central bank that could undermine him.

"I think it's a given that Trump's pick to succeed Powell, when it comes, will be one that sits at the highly dovish end of the spectrum and will support Trump's agenda of lowering interest rates," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

"The issue with this is (that) it will resurface questions from earlier in the year around the Fed's independence, which, as we saw, undermines confidence in the Fed and the USD."