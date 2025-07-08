Diligent officials have nothing to fear, says NBR chief

Officials who carry out their responsibilities properly have nothing to worry about, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan said yesterday amid a recent crackdown by government agencies against customs officials on corruption allegations.

"If everybody behaves responsibly and carries out their duties properly, then I don't think there is any reason for fear," he told reporters during a visit to the Customs House Dhaka.

Khan, however, acknowledged that certain individuals had overstepped the mark. "Some people have crossed boundaries to a large extent."

"Those specific cases will be handled differently. But the majority of officials should not feel threatened," he said.

The NBR chairman's comments come in the backdrop of the finance ministry's decision last week to send four senior officials into retirement, citing a provision in the public service law that allows such action "in the public interest."

A day earlier, a commissioner from the Chattogram Customs House was also suspended for his alleged role in the shutdown that brought port operations to a standstill during recent protests by NBR officials.

Parallelly, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations into 16 NBR officials over alleged corruption and irregularities.

Most of those facing such investigations are linked to the NBR Reform Unity Council, the platform behind the recent protests, including its president and secretary.

Addressing further questions about the alleged selective punishment of customs officials, the NBR chairman dismissed such claims. "Some of these matters are policy decisions made at the government level. If such actions had truly occurred, then why have only five individuals been identified so far, despite thousands of officials participating in the demonstrations?"

Despite the recent turbulence in customs operations, he said revenue collection for the last fiscal year stood at over Tk 3.68 lakh crore.

"Even amid all this turmoil, our officers delivered," he said.

He reaffirmed that the situation is stabilising and encouraged officials to remain focused on their responsibilities.

"Everyone will make an effort to move forward," he said.

During the visit, the NBR chairman inaugurated two software programmes, including a detention management system to ease customs-related activities.