Business
Star Business Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 02:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 02:11 PM

Most Viewed

Business

DHL hikes rates by 4.9% for Bangladesh

The new rates will be effective from January 1 of 2025
Star Business Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 02:07 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 02:11 PM

German logistics company DHL Express has increased its rates by 4.9 percent for the Bangladesh market. 

The annual adjustment, effective from January 1 of 2025, aims to offset rising operational costs driven by inflation, currency fluctuations and regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

The price hike will allow continued investment in the company's logistics network, enhancing its resilience amid ongoing geopolitical and supply chain disruptions, said Md Miarul Haque, country manager of DHL Express Bangladesh.

"Despite external challenges, we remain committed to providing stable services for our customers."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

DHL adjusts its rates annually with variations depending on local market conditions across the 220 countries and territories it operates in.

Related topic:
DHL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Logistics sector a key for improving competitiveness

Logistics sector a key for improving competitiveness

11m ago
LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Syed Manzur Elahi

Life time achievement award: Syed Manzur Elahi

11m ago

Ctg DHL office fire under control

9y ago
OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN BUSINESS Mosammat Shirajum Munira

Outstanding woman in business: Mosammat Shirajum Munira

11m ago
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR AKM Mosharraf Hussain

Business person of the year: AKM Mosharraf Hussain

11m ago
|ক্রিকেট

অবসরের ঘোষণা দিলেন সাকিব

বাংলাদেশের ইতিহাসের সফলতম ক্রিকেটার সাকিব আল হাসান অবসরের ঘোষণা দিয়েছেন।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এস আলম গ্রুপের অঙ্গপ্রতিষ্ঠান ২ এলসিতেই পাচার করেছে ৮১৫ মিলিয়ন ডলার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে