DHL hikes rates by 4.9% for Bangladesh

The new rates will be effective from January 1 of 2025

German logistics company DHL Express has increased its rates by 4.9 percent for the Bangladesh market.

The annual adjustment, effective from January 1 of 2025, aims to offset rising operational costs driven by inflation, currency fluctuations and regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

The price hike will allow continued investment in the company's logistics network, enhancing its resilience amid ongoing geopolitical and supply chain disruptions, said Md Miarul Haque, country manager of DHL Express Bangladesh.

"Despite external challenges, we remain committed to providing stable services for our customers."

DHL adjusts its rates annually with variations depending on local market conditions across the 220 countries and territories it operates in.