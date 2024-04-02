Dhaka stocks fall for second straight day

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined for the second consecutive day today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the prime bourse of Bangladesh, shed 22.98 points, 0.40 percent, to close the day at 5,738.39.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, dropped 6.31 points, 0.50 percent, to 1,245.33, while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, slipped 5.61 points, 0.27 percent to 2,001.72.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 367.6 crore, a decrease of 21.58 percent from a session earlier.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 79 advanced, 268 declined, and 43 did not see any price fluctuation.