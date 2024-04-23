Business
Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 23, 2024 05:25 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 05:26 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Dhaka stocks fall to 35-month low

Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 23, 2024 05:25 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 05:26 PM
Shares at Dhaka Stock Exchange
The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined today, a session after snapping a five-day falling streak.

The DSEX edged down 41.26 points, or 0.73 percent, to close the day at 5,633.61, the lowest level since May 2021.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The fall came a day after a meeting between the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and its stakeholders to restore investors' confidence, which has been hit by the lingering economic crisis and lower-than-expected corporate profits as well as forced sales executed by brokerage houses.

The DSES, an index that represents shariah-complaint companies, fell 7.36 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,235.73.

Likewise, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, dropped 3.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,980.43.

However, turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during a session, increased 3.94 percent to Tk 5.97 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 50 closed higher, 310 ended lower and 36 did not see any oscillation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ডা. জাফরুল্লাহ শুধু মানুষের নয়, সমাজের চিকিৎসায়ও নিয়োজিত ছিলেন’

ডা. জাফরুল্লাহ চৌধুরীর প্রথম মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে আয়োজিত এক স্মরণসভায় বক্তব্য দেন ইমেরিটাস অধ্যাপক ড. সিরাজুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

হিট স্ট্রোকের ঝুঁকি কমাতে স্বাস্থ্য অধিদপ্তরের ৪ নির্দেশনা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X