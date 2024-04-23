Dhaka stocks fall to 35-month low

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined today, a session after snapping a five-day falling streak.

The DSEX edged down 41.26 points, or 0.73 percent, to close the day at 5,633.61, the lowest level since May 2021.

The fall came a day after a meeting between the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and its stakeholders to restore investors' confidence, which has been hit by the lingering economic crisis and lower-than-expected corporate profits as well as forced sales executed by brokerage houses.

The DSES, an index that represents shariah-complaint companies, fell 7.36 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,235.73.

Likewise, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, dropped 3.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,980.43.

However, turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during a session, increased 3.94 percent to Tk 5.97 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 50 closed higher, 310 ended lower and 36 did not see any oscillation.