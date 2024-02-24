Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric and Denim Bangladesh Expo 2024 begins from March 6

Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2024 (Winter Edition) along with the Denim Bangladesh 2024 International Expo will take place from March 6-9 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This 21st edition of the event is co-organized by CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX, and will present a platform for textile manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers to showcase the latest innovations, trends, and technologies in the textile sector, according to a press release.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a professional multinational exhibition and convention organizer, having its operations across 4 continents.

Established in 1988, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX), is under the leadership of China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC).

More than 410 companies from 15 countries are participating in this international exhibition to showcase their new designs, latest trends, and cutting-edge technological advancements available in textiles for the benefit of the entire RMG industry of Bangladesh.

Exhibitors will present their latest products, materials and services across various segments such as cotton, polyester, viscose, spandex, nylon, and blended yarns, as well as a wide range of fabrics including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics.

Both expos will serve as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, business development, and partnerships within the global textile ecosystem, facilitating interactions between key stakeholders and decision-makers to drive industry growth and innovation.

The details of the events were highlighted in a press conference on February 19 at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

The three-day exhibitions will be open to visitors upon registration every day from 10am to 7pm.