Dhaka EPZ continues to face disruptions amid protests of jobseekers

Activities at the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) in Savar continued to face disruptions as protesters, who are campaigning for equal opportunities, hampered production at units inside the facility for a third consecutive day.

The disruption to one of the biggest export processing zones in the country is another setback for an economy that has been struggling to find stability in recent times.

Mohammad Sarowar Alom, SP of Ashulia Industrial Police -1, told The Daily Star that around half of the factories inside the DEPZ were closed due to the protests.

Transportation was also significantly hindered as demonstrators blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in front of the DEPZ since the morning, causing severe traffic jams.

While visiting the DEPZ area around 12:00pm, this correspondent saw that around 200 protestors had blocked the highway, leading to a three-kilometre gridlock.

Members of the Army and Ashulia Industrial Police-1 were also seen taking up positions inside the main gate of the DEPZ.

According to the protesters, jobs inside the DEPZ are disproportionately given to women.

A jobseeker, who did not want to be named, told The Daily Star: "We are not here to fight. We are here to raise fair demands. We come here again and again for jobs. But while females are given jobs, males are not. Everyone aged 18 to 45 should be given a job according to merit," he said.

"If necessary, we should be trained and given jobs. We want equal opportunities for males and females. We demonstrated yesterday and will continue to demonstrate if our demands remain unmet."

Subrata Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said protesters paid no heed to requests to clear the road.

Anwar Parvez, executive director (public relations) at Bepza, claimed 79,588 workers are employed in the DEPZ, of which 51 percent are female and 49 percent male.

"The DEPZ recruits workers based on merit. There is no discrimination between males and females. Some industries such as garments need more female workers, while some industries like textile need more male workers," he said.

For an example, he said about 80 percent of workers in one of the garment units located inside the DEPZ are women. But at the same time, around 90 percent of workers in an accessories factory are males.

"It depends on their requirement. Some factories have more male workers while some have more female workers. But the overall female-male ratio is almost 50/50."

Asked about SP Alom's claim that about half of the factories inside the DEPZ were closed due to the protest, he said: "No, all the factories in the new zone are open. Some factories in the old zone were closed after lunch as food supply was hampered due to protests on yesterday."

He added that efforts were being made to reach a fair settlement with the protesters.

"However, each time one group is being addressed, another group voices slogans saying that they don't agree. Each group is presenting a different demand at a different time," he said.

He added that protesters had been asked to submit their CVs, but many left without doing so.

In Bangladesh, quota protests led by students since July 1 and subsequent violence were met with a sudden curfew and a crippling internet shutdown.

Although the movement culminated in Sheikh Hasina handing in her resignation and fleeing the country on August 5, violence continued.

At least 535 individuals lost their lives as of August 7 while public assets were vandalised or set ablaze in arson attacks.

As a result of the tense atmosphere, the economy slowed to a crawl.

Production in factories was also disrupted for many days and many investors are concerned about timely production and export of goods. They also fear that further disruptions could result in export orders being cancelled and diverted to competing countries.

Currently, as the interim government tries to restore law and order to stabilise the economy, this protest has disrupted the working environment at the DEPZ.