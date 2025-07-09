Dhaka Bank sponsor gifts shares worth Tk 11.56 crore to wife

Abdul Wahed, a sponsor of Dhaka Bank PLC, has transferred 1.03 crore shares to his wife Zaheda Wahed Khan as a gift outside the trading system of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), according to a disclosure on the DSE website today.

The transaction is valued at around Tk 11.56 crore based on yesterday's closing price of Tk 11.20 per share of the bank.

Dhaka Bank's profit declined in 2024, falling 23 percent year-on-year to Tk 127.83 crore, its financial statements show.

The bank's board has recommended a 5 percent cash dividend and a 5 percent stock dividend for the year.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 41.03 percent of the bank's shares, while institutional investors owned 12.34 percent and the general public 46.63 percent, according to DSE data.