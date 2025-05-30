Dhaka Bank records higher Q1 earnings

Dhaka Bank said its earnings rose in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 due to increased operating income.

The private bank reported a net profit of Tk 84.63 crore during the January–March period of this financial year, marking an 11 percent rise from Tk 76.5 crore a year ago, according to its unaudited financial statements released yesterday.

Its earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 0.84 in the first quarter of 2025, up from Tk 0.76 in the same period the previous year.

However, the private bank reported a 23 percent decline in profit to Tk 128.13 crore in 2024compared to the previous year, according to its audited financial statement for the year.

Its EPS fell to Tk 1.27 in 2024, down from Tk 1.66 in 2023.

The board of directors of Dhaka Bank recommended a 5 percent cash dividend and a 5 percent stock dividend for the year.

The bank said the bonus shares have been proposed to strengthen its capital base under Basel III, which will be used to support business expansion.

Shares of Dhaka Bank rose 4.08 percent to Tk 10.2 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.