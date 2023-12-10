Deshbandhu units merging with owner

Business
Star Business Report
Sun Dec 10, 2023 03:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 03:52 PM

Deshbandhu Sugar Mills Ltd, Deshbandhu Food & Beverage Ltd and Deshbandhu Packaging Ltd are going to be merged with their owner Deshbandhu Polymer Ltd.

In a meeting on December 7, the board of directors of the company took the decision.

The merger scheme will be carried out through the acquisition of shares through a capital restructuring scheme, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The board also increased Deshbandhu Polymer's authorised capital from Tk 300 crore to Tk 1,100 crore.

The authorised share capital – the number of stock units that a company can issue – will be divided into 110 crore shares of Tk 10 each, the filing said.

