Debapriya may propose 10-member panel to prepare white paper

The panel, which will prepare a white paper on the state of the economy, will consider incorporating issues beyond its mandate depending on the situation, said Debapriya Bhattacharya, the panel chief.

He said he is likely to propose a 10-member panel to prepare the white paper which will recommend strategic steps to stabilise the economy, reach the Sustainable Development Goals, and mitigate the challenges after Bangladesh graduates from the least developed country category.

"It is prescriptive, but not mandatory. We will work based on the situation and consultation," he said after a meeting with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed at the secretariat.

The interim government last week announced its decision to prepare a white paper on the situation of the economy by making Bhattacharya chief of the panel.

The committee headed by Bhattacharya, who is convener of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs and a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, will get 90 days to prepare and submit the paper.