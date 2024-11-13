Deal with Japan can boost trade

Says commerce adviser

The signing of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) between Bangladesh and Japan will increase bilateral trade and open a new door of opportunities for the South Asian country, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said yesterday.

Bangladesh is a country with a growing economy and it will have a strong position in international trade if the EPA is signed, he said.

The adviser made the comments in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador in Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the commerce ministry in Dhaka.

The relationship between Bangladesh and Japan is characterised by trust and transparency, and it will be further strengthened with the increase in trade between the two countries, Bashir Uddin said.

Kiminori highlighted Bangladesh's long friendly relationship with Japan and said both the countries would be benefited if bilateral trade was increased.

The meeting took place at a time when Bangladesh and Japan have already started formal negotiations for the signing of an EPA.