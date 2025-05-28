Business
Customs houses to remain open every day except Eid

All customs houses and stations across the country will remain open every day, except on Eid-ul-Azha, to facilitate import and export activities, said the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

According to an order issued on May 20, which became public today, customs operations will continue on a limited scale during public and weekly holidays from June 5 to June 14.

The decision follows a request made by garment exporters on May 14, urging the NBR to keep customs services operational to ensure smooth shipments ahead of Eid.

The move also comes at a time when the country's trade activities are already under strain due to a recent strike by NBR officials. 
The officials had been observing work abstentions and staging protests for nearly two weeks, pressing a four-point demand for repealing a new ordinance.

As a result, congestion of ships and containers has gripped Chattogram Port, sparking concerns among businesses over potential delays in cargo handling and rising logistics costs.

