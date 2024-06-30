Cumilla City Corporation proposes Tk 1,044 crore budget

Cumilla City Corporation today announced a proposed budget of Tk 1,044 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Tahsin Bahar Suchona, mayor of the city, declared the budget at an event with the presence of city corporation councillors, journalists and other stakeholders at its Atindra Mohon Conference Hall, our local correspondent reports.

The Cumilla City Corporation is eyeing to implement the budget from the expected revenue income of Tk 79.35 crore, development donation of Tk 835.55 crore; and from different reserve funds of Tk 129.53 crore.

In the event, Mayor Tahsin Bahar said the corporation will not allow any construction work without its permission.

She also vowed to tackle the waterlogging problem in the city with a long term initiative.