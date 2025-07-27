Ctg port introduces digital payment for port users

Chattogram Port yesterday launched a digital payment system, enabling port users to pay bills online anytime and from anywhere, marking a major step towards digital transformation.

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), in partnership with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), developed the system, which is expected to significantly reduce time, cost and hassles for port users.

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain inaugurated the system at a ceremony at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

He said the initiative demonstrates how a public-private partnership can work effectively.

Hussain hoped that the digital system would ease the difficulties faced by users when making payments for services manually.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain said the launch is not merely about technology or convenience but reflects a bold step towards the vision of a Smart Chattogram.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman said global ports are rapidly embracing technology.

"Chattogram Port must adapt to remain relevant, competent and competitive in the maritime sector," he said.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL, said the port has taken a bold step into the digital future by introducing a fully automated revenue collection and payment system powered by EBL.

He said the unified platform is secure and it offers multiple payment options, including card payments, electronic fund transfers from any bank, corporate transactions via EBLConnect, as well as traditional over-the-counter payments at EBL branches nationwide.