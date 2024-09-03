Ctg chamber board resigns

Seeks appointment of administrator

Omar Hazzaz has resigned from his post as president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

The 23 directors of the executive committee have also quit. Hazzaz sent a letter to Dr Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury, director general (Trade Organisation Wing) of the commerce ministry, yesterday to apprise her of the matter.

Since the Awami League government was ousted by a mass uprising on August 5, platforms such as the "All Business Community of Chattogram" and the "Deprived Business Community" have been demanding the resignation of the CCCI's executive committee and for fresh elections to be held, Hazzaz said in the letter.

The decision to resign was made to avoid tarnishing the century-old reputation of the CCCI amidst the changing political scenario, he said, requesting the appointment of an administrator to ensure that the trade body functions smoothly, and free and fair elections are held.

Two directors resigned on August 28 while 10 others submitted resignations on Sunday, CCCI Secretary Md Faruk said.

Former business leaders allege that the 24-member body was formed through nepotism.

The election to form the executive committee was held on August 6 last year.

It saw all 24 hopefuls emerge victorious without any votes being cast as all the aspirants were uncontested.

It was the fifth consecutive time that the CCCI's leaders were elected unopposed.

Two days later, the directors chose Omar Hazzaz, son of former Awami League lawmaker MA Latif, to serve as the chamber's president for 2023-24 and 2024-2025.