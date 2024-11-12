Crown Cement’s profit plunges 89% in Jul-Sep

Crown Cement PLC's profit dropped sharply year-on-year in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 as political unrest reduced its manufacturing capacity alongside earnings.

The cement producer recorded a massive 89 percent year-on-year decline in profit, which came to stand at Tk 3.77 crore.

This substantial drop has driven the company's earnings per share (EPS) down to Tk 0.25 from Tk 2.32 a year earlier, according to its unaudited financial statements.

The company cited political instability and severe floods as primary factors hindering sales, which resulted in the underutilisation of its manufacturing capacity.

Shares of Crown Cement started trading at Tk 53.30 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday and rose 0.75 percent to reach Tk 53.7 by the end of the day.

The cement manufacturer also faced a 1.74 percent decrease in net revenue, which totalled Tk 610.89 crore, as the sales volume dropped 2.45 percent.

Crown Cement cited weak market demand during the monsoon season and disruptions caused by political turmoil for the sales decline.

Consequently, gross profit shrank by 19.12 percent to Tk 89.28 crore, with low-capacity utilisation and higher depreciation further weighing on profitability.

Despite a decrease in raw material costs in the global market, Crown Cement's cost of goods sold rose 2.11 percent.

This was largely attributed to increased factory overhead expenses, the introduction of depreciation costs on a new sixth production unit, and a recent hike in electricity tariffs.

Finance costs have also surged in the form of interest expenses tied to loans for the new unit's installation, and increased working capital rates drove the per-bag finance cost up by 26.6 percent to Tk 7.21 per bag.

On a positive note, net operating cash flow per share saw a remarkable 639.97 percent increase, reaching Tk 6.90.

The company's unaudited financial statements attributed the impact of non-cash depreciation expenses from the new production unit and increased supplier credit for the positive cash flow performance.

Trade and other payables have climbed by 81.3 percent from the previous year as the company availed more credit from suppliers while advances, deposits and prepayments have increased by Tk 23.58 crore, reflecting proactive supplier engagement.