Committee to probe complaints against a2i officials

The ICT Division has formed a three-member committee to investigate complaints, including corruption allegations, against 19 officials of the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme, a flagship initiative implemented by the ICT Division.

The complaints, raised by various individuals anonymously on social media against five officials, have prompted the department to take this action, according to an ICT Division statement.

On Monday, the formation of the committee was confirmed through an office order signed by Md Zillur Rahman, deputy secretary to the ICT Division.

Muhammed Mehedi Hassan, additional secretary to the ICT Division, will chair the committee, which has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the allegations and is expected to submit its report within five working days.

The remaining 14 officials and consultants of the a2i programme have been ordered to refrain from carrying out official duties as investigations into corruption allegations against them are underway, according to the statement yesterday.

The individuals include several key figures within the a2i programme -- Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury, e-Government Analyst Md Forhad Zahid Shaikh, Project Management Specialist Md Mazedul Islam, National Consultant for HD media Purabi Matin, Technology Analyst Md Hafijur Rahman, Capacity Development Specialist Manik Mahmud, Resource Mobilisation Specialist Md Naser Mia, Digital Financial Service Specialist Md Tohurul Hasan, Solution Architecture Specialist Rezwanul Haque Jami, Strategy and Innovation Specialist and Senior Consultant HM Asad-Uz-Zaman, e-Nothi Implementation Expert ATM Al Fattah, Senior Software Engineer Md Tanvir Quader, Admin Consultant Md Omar Faruk, and Senior Procurement Consultant Mohammed Salah Uddin.

This move comes as a part of a broader effort by the interim government to address concerns and maintain transparency in the ICT Division and its wings.