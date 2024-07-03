Chinese firm wants to invest $21.85m in Bepza EZ

Chinese company Unicorn Handbag has expressed interest in investing $21.85 million in Bepza Economic Zone (Bepza EZ) in Mirsharai, Chattogram to set up a carry bag and luggage manufacturing industry.

The company signed an agreement to this effect with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) at Bepza Complex in the capital's Dhanmondi today.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bepza, and Zheng Shuyong, managing director of Unicorn Handbag, inked the deal.

The Chinese company will annually produce 1.7 million pieces of backpacks, handbags, wallets, bags, caps, belts and luggage offering employment opportunities to 2,000 Bangladeshi nationals.

Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, hoped for the investment to have a significant impact, including instilling more confidence, in drawing more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Bangladesh.

Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (engineering), ANM Foyzul Haque, member (finance), Md Khorshid Alam, executive director (enterprise services), and ‍Moshiuddin Bin Mesbah, executive director, were present during the signing ceremony.