China slams Canadian tariff proposal as ‘dangerous’

China's Commerce Ministry on Wednesday called Canada's intention to impose further tariffs on its batteries, tech products and critical minerals "dangerous," according to state media.

On Tuesday, Ottawa announced a 30-day public consultation on the proposed measures, which come on the heels of 100 percent tariffs levied on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, due to take effect on October 1.

Canada's latest tariff announcement is "dangerous and irresponsible," a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

The move will severely impact the two countries' economic and trade relations and also undermines global economic systems and trade rules, the spokesperson added.

Discouraging Canada from moving forward on the initiative, the spokesperson said China would aim to protect its own rights and interests, Xinhua reported.

The office of Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland accused China of unfair competition in the tariff areas, which it said threatens Canadian workers and businesses. The consultation period will allow for industry input on the application of the surtax and the timing of its coming into force, the statement said.

When Canada announced its tariffs on EVs in August, it additionally said it would place a surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China.

China said it would launch an anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola and chemical products, in apparent retaliation.