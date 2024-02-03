CartonCraft to build $2.5m packaging factory at BEPZA’s economic zone in Mirsarai

CartonCraft Ltd, a Bangladeshi company, will establish a packaging and accessories manufacturing plant with an investment of $2.51 million at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority's economic zone in Mirsarai.

The investment will create employment opportunities for 325 Bangladeshi workers, with an annual production of 72 million pieces of corrugated cartons, poly, and elastic, tags and 28.8 million metres of gum tape.

Ali Reza Mazid, a member of BEPZA, and Syed Mohammad Hasan, managing director of CartonCraft, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, according to a statement issued by BEPZA.