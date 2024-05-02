Career strategy in AI era

The dawning of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era marks a significant shift in the technology landscape, profoundly affecting the job market.

Companies now compete fiercely to secure top talents, pushing salaries to skyrocket and offering competitive perks for AI specialists. This rapid evolution raises critical questions about the future of employment and the security of current jobs against AI-based automation.

Global tech giants and startups alike are all vying for a limited pool of AI experts. The recent dismissal at OpenAI over alleged information leaks indicates the high stakes involved. This battle for expertise has driven up salaries to unprecedented levels.

For instance, Tesla has reportedly increased pay for their AI engineers not due to increased profit gains but to protect them from poaching attempts from competitors such as OpenAI. Similarly, notable tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Sergey Brin have personally intervened to retain or recruit AI talents, offering direct hires without interviews and promising extensive perks.

Witnessing such progress in the field of AI is truly exciting. Reflecting on my tenure as CEO of Robi in 2019, I recognised the critical dearth of AI expertise within the country.

To address this, we launched a vigorous programme to develop 300 advanced-level digital professionals across various domains, including a focused initiative to foster 50 specialists in AI. This strategic move was designed to bolster Robi's capabilities and elevate the entire industry's proficiency in leveraging AI technology.

Some young talents in the country have embarked on the journey but are struggling because of a lack of infrastructural support and market readiness.

While AI jobs are booming, the broader implications for the global job market are raising concerns. The International Monetary Fund estimates that AI could potentially impact 99.1 percent of all jobs worldwide. By 2025, AI is expected to affect 60 percent of all jobs in some form. This transformative technology is not just reshaping specific sectors but is poised to overhaul how various professions are performed.

Bill Gates has identified three types of jobs that may be more resistant to AI's influences: roles in the energy sector, biology-related positions, and jobs involving the design of AI tools themselves. These areas require a complex blend of creative problem-solving, intricate decision-making, and human empathy—qualities AI has yet to replicate fully.

Google reportedly plans to cut 30,000 jobs by integrating AI into daily operations. 2023 witnessed mass layoffs triggered by the emergence of AI replacements not in Google but in other global giants like Meta. The layoffs are not driven by profitability issues but by better productivity using AI instead of people.

Therefore, it is important to understand the future outlook of the job market. Integrating AI into the workplace is not only a tale of job displacement but also of transformation and creation. New roles will emerge that require novel skillsets, particularly in managing AI operations and developing new technologies.

Engaging in continuous learning is crucial to safeguard your career from AI disruption, especially in emerging technologies and fields less likely to be automated, such as creative and strategic roles. Developing soft skills that AI can't replicate, such as emotional intelligence and adaptability, are equally important.

Staying informed about AI trends within your industry can help you anticipate changes and shape your career path accordingly. Networking and building a robust personal brand can also provide job security as industries evolve.

Bangladesh must consider teaching AI in all streams of education and at all levels. Early birds catch the worm. Wise acts today will open opportunities for the future.

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on the job market will be significant. It will present both challenges like job redundancies and create new roles boosting productivity. Success will mainly hinge on workers' adaptability to new technologies in this new era. Carefully navigating the complexities of the AI revolution is key to being a part of a bright and inclusive future.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.