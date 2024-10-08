Businessperson of the Year: Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group

Sk Bashir Uddin, born in 1974 in the village of Navaron, Jessore, stepped into the world of business under the stern guidance of his father, Sheikh Akij Uddin.

While his peers celebrated the completion of their matriculation exams in 1988, Bashir was summoned by his father to join the family business.

His journey began humbly, earning a modest Tk 300 a month as a stationery purchaser. From sourcing books and pens to overseeing corporate expansions, his ascent in the Akij Group was methodical and earned through merit, not familial privilege.

By the age of 32, following the death of his father, Bashir was appointed managing director of the Akij Group. He described his father as a "tough boss" whose exacting standards taught him values, ethics and the importance of listening to every voice in the company.

Akij Group saw significant growth under his leadership, particularly with his modernising of the tobacco division, a project that involved a Tk 1,000 crore investment.

In 2018, Bashir made his boldest decision: selling the group's flagship tobacco business for $1.47 billion, marking Bangladesh's largest foreign direct investment.

The decision was driven by both family concerns and the strategic need to focus on non-tobacco ventures, which were flourishing.

Following the sale, Akij Group was restructured, and Bashir formed AkijBashir Group, focusing on diverse industries such as ceramics, steel and polymers.

His vision is rooted in sustainable growth, with projects like AkijBashir Glass, which draws 71 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

Bashir's leadership is grounded in fairness, integrity and a commitment to employee welfare.

His ultimate goal is to build a just society and a business legacy that fosters innovation and solves problems, all while maintaining a strong ethical foundation.