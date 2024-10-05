Businesses still feeling pressure as law and order is yet to improve: DCCI

Businesses are still feeling pressure as the law and order situation in the country is yet to improve to an acceptable level, according to business leaders.

"Businesses face many challenges at present. Some issues can be addressed locally, but others require national-level solutions with government intervention," said Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

He made these remarks today during a seminar titled "Current State of the Economy and Outlook of Bangladesh," organised by the DCCI at its auditorium in the capital today.

Ahmed also said that incidents of arson, vandalism, and looting at factories and business establishments have remained a major concern for the business community.

Law enforcement agencies are present, but they have not yet reached a state where they can take immediate action, he mentioned.

"The industrial police have not fully regained their former psychological state, lacking the confidence they once had, hence their response is delayed," Ahmed added.

He also pointed out that some industries are struggling to pay their workers, largely because banks are unable to disburse necessary funds.