BTMA president resigns for personal reasons

Mohammad Ali Khokon resigned from his post as president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) today, citing personal reasons.

Showkat Aziz Russell, chairman of Amber Group and former vice-president of the BTMA, replaced Khokon.

The BTMA's board of directors accepted Khokon's resignation letter during a meeting at its Gulshan office today, according to a director who attended the meeting.

Khokon has been president of the BTMA since 2018.

The trade body includes those involved in the primary textile sector of spinning, weaving, dyeing, washing, printing, finishing and sizing.

"I have decided to resign as president of the BTMA. It has been an honour and an invaluable experience," Khokon said in his resignation letter.

"This decision was not made lightly but my physical health has suffered, and so has my business, which now needs my attention," added Kokhon, who was absent from today's meeting.

He further said he believes that this transition will help bring a fresh perspective to the BTMA.

The primary textile sector has been going through a tough time over the last few years owing to an acute gas crisis, severe fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, and high inflationary pressures at home and abroad.