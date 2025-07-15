BSTI opens lab to certify halal products

State-run Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) yesterday opened two laboratories to certify whether products labelled halal meet Islamic dietary laws and ethical standards, and whether helmets meet safety requirements.

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser for the industries and housing and public works ministries, inaugurated the two labs at the BSTI.

The government is working to establish a multidimensional and resilient industrial sector, he said.

Establishing the halal certification laboratory is a timely and crucial milestone that will help Bangladesh tap into the growing global demand for halal products, he added.

"I am confident that this laboratory will play a vital role in expanding Bangladesh's exports," he said.

Md Obaidur Rahman, secretary to the industries ministry, said global demand for halal-certified products was rising steadily.

Against this backdrop, the launch of the halal certification laboratory and BSTI's journey into issuing halal certifications is a timely decision, he said.

He also urged all stakeholders involved in manufacturing, selling, and using helmets to ensure that products bear the BSTI logo and QR codes before they are purchased and used.

Highlighting the safety concerns associated with motorcycle use, the industries secretary said although quality helmets have long been categorised as mandatory products under BSTI regulations, the country lacked its own testing facilities.

"With world-class testing equipment now in place, both domestically produced and imported helmets can be tested for quality and compliance," said Rahman.

"This initiative will not only protect consumers but also help reduce fatalities in road accidents," he said.

Addressing the event, SM Ferdous Alam, director general of the BSTI, said the global demand for halal products was no longer limited to Muslim-majority countries and was growing rapidly across global markets.

"Halal is not merely a reflection of the practice of religion anymore—it has become a global quality standard linked to food safety, health, and conscious consumer behaviour," he said.

He said the two laboratories would significantly strengthen Bangladesh's quality-certification infrastructure, enhancing its competitive position in regional and global trade.

"These initiatives will be milestones in facilitating entry into international halal markets and ensuring road safety," he added.

To mark the inauguration, the BSTI organised an event showcasing halal products and featuring 10 companies that have received halal certifications from the institution.

The 10 are Remark HB Limited, Olympic Industries Limited, Pran Agro Limited, Akij Bakers Limited, New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited, Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, Cocola Food Products Limited, Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited, Bengal Meat Processing Industries Limited, and Chhuya Frozen Foods Limited.