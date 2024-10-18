BSEC rejects NCC Bank’s plan to issue Tk 500cr bonds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has rejected a proposal of NCC Bank to issue non-convertible subordinated bonds worth Tk 500 crore.

Bonds are issued to raise capital, with the issuer making payments to the bondholder at a fixed or variable interest rate for a specified period.

Non-convertible refers to the fact that the bonds would not be eligible for conversion into equity shares at maturity and the issue will instead redeem the bonds.

Subordinated refers to the fact that the bonds rank below other securities with respect to earnings.

The regulator took the decision on October 9 this year against the bank's application, according to a disclosure on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday.

NCC Bank has stated its intention to appeal against the BSEC's decision and request a review.

Shares of the bank were unchanged at Tk 10.70 on the DSE yesterday.