BSEC invites three firms for stock listing

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has invited three major conglomerates, Meghna Group, City Group and PHP Group, to list their companies on the stock exchanges, aiming to provide good stocks for investors, according to an official press release.

The stock regulator held a meeting on October 7 at its headquarters in the capital, where Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of Meghna Group of Industries; Md Hasan, managing director of City Group, and Mohammed Akther Parvez, director of PHP Group, were present.

The BSEC said it will continue inviting fundamentally strong companies to enhance the overall quality of the stock market, according to a press release issued yesterday.

"The inclusion of such companies is expected to improve investor confidence by providing a broader selection of reliable stocks," said the stock market regulator.

"These three groups have made significant contributions to the economy, with diverse business operations across several sectors," said BSEC Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood.

He added that listing fundamentally strong companies would offer investors access to a wider range of quality stocks.

BSEC Commissioners Md Mohsin Chowdhury, Md Ali Akbar and Farzana Lalarukh were also present at the meeting.