BRAC EPL will serve Paramount as corporate adviser to support the solar company's expansion in Bangladesh

BRAC EPL Investments partners with Paramount Solar to boost renewable energy expansion

Star Business Report

BRAC EPL Investments Ltd (BEIL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Paramount Solar Limited (PSL) recently, with BEIL serving as the corporate adviser to support the solar company's expansion in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector.

The collaboration is expected to help PSL raise funds to scale its operations, invest in advanced solar technologies, and expand access to clean energy solutions across the country, according to a press release.

"We are delighted to work with Paramount Solar Limited as they explore fund-raising options to further expand and grow their business operations," said Syed Rashed Hussain, chief executive officer of BEIL.

Mohammad Jahidul Abedin, director and chief financial officer of PSL, described the move as a milestone for the company.

"Taking this step toward the capital market is a pivotal moment for Paramount Solar Limited. Partnering with BRAC EPL Investments Limited gives us the strategic expertise and guidance needed to scale our operations and expand access to clean, reliable energy for the country," he said.

PSL, one of the fast-growing renewable energy companies in Bangladesh, is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and efficient solar power solutions.

The company aims to empower communities and industries by expanding access to reliable solar energy, supporting the nation's shift toward a low-carbon future.

BEIL, a leading investment bank, provides a full range of investment banking services, including issue management, corporate advisory, and portfolio management.

With a strong record of facilitating capital market access for emerging enterprises, the institution has positioned itself as a key player in driving sustainable growth and financial innovation.