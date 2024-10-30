BRAC Bank’s Jul-Sep profit up 69%

BRAC Bank Ltd reported an impressive 69 percent year-on-year increase in profit in the July-September period of this year.

The profit amounted to Tk 419.62 crore.

This positive performance was primarily driven by an incremental investment income alongside a strong growth in commission and fee-based revenue streams, the bank said in its unaudited financial statements.

Meanwhile, its consolidated earnings per share rose to Tk 1.97 from Tk 1.22, reflecting a higher profitability, BRAC Bank noted.

Additionally, net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 49.51 for the first nine months, nearly doubling from Tk 25.10 in the prior year.

The bank attributed this increase to a rise in deposit mobilisation from customers and other banks, while loan portfolio growth remained more modest compared to previous periods.

The bank's net asset value per share also saw an uptick, which the bank said was bolstered by a net profit growth and a rise in revaluation reserve on government securities.

BRAC Bank was founded in 2001 and initially aimed at providing banking services for the underserved small and medium enterprises.

At present, it has expanded its reach with 329 ATMs, 68 recyclable cash deposit machines, and 52 CRMs across Bangladesh.