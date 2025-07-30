BRAC Bank logs Tk 420cr profit in Q2

BRAC Bank PLC reported a profit of Tk 419.56 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025, saying it was driven by a rise in investment and interest income.

According to its financial statements, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.54 for the April-June quarter, up from Tk 1.25 in the same period of 2024.

The bank attributed the EPS increase to improvements in profitability in the first half of 2025, supported primarily by incremental investments and interest earnings.

For the January-June period, its consolidated net operating cash flows per share (NOCFPS) rose to Tk 44.24, up from Tk 30.99 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The private commercial lender said the NOCFPS figure resulted from a rise in deposit mobilisation and bank borrowings, while loan portfolio growth slowed compared to the same period last year.

Net asset value per share also increased, supported by rising net profits and revaluation gains on government securities, BRAC Bank said.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsors and directors of the bank held 46.17 percent of its shares. Institutional investors owned 13.28 percent, foreign investors 33.79 percent, and the general public 6.76 percent.