BGMEA seeks IndustriALL support to prevent labour unrest

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought the cooperation of the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) leaders to ensure that there is no labour unrest.

The request was made during a meeting held on August 31 at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, according to a press release.

The meeting focused on the overall situation of the garment industry, citing that the recent student-led movement and floods have severely impacted export and import activities and factory operations, leading to financial difficulties, including a cash flow crisis.

Factories are working hard to overcome these challenges and run uninterrupted, it added.

The BGMEA requested the IBC leaders' cooperation to avert labour unrest and road blockades by workers. The meeting emphasised a tripartite approach to resolving internal conflicts at factories, it also mentioned.

BGMEA President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam stated, "If there is any problem somewhere, we will have to work together."

He called for collective cooperation to address these issues. Colonel Mohiuddin noted that while demands may arise, they should be addressed collaboratively.

IBC General Secretary Shahidullah Badal, National Garment Workers Federation President Amirul Haque Amin and Bangladesh Textile Garments and Leather Workers Federation President Kutubuddin Ahmed were present.

Besides, United Federation of Garments Workers General Secretary Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Textile and Garments Workers League President ZM Kamrul Anam, Secretary General of Federation of Garments Workers China Rahman, and Bangladesh Metal Workers Federation President AM Nazim Uddin were also present.