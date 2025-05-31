BGMEA election begins

The biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the trade body for Bangladesh's biggest export-earning industry, began at 8 am today.

The poll will continue until 5 pm without a break.

According to BGMEA officials, voting is taking place simultaneously at polling centres in Dhaka and Chattogram.

In Dhaka, the election is being held at the Radisson Hotel, where 1,561 voters will cast their ballots to elect office bearers for the 2025-27 tenure.

At the Chattogram centre, 303 voters will cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

Two panels, Forum and Sammilito Parishad, are contesting this year's election.

Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu is leading the Forum panel, while Md Abul Kalam is heading the Sammilito Parishad panel.