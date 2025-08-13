Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 13, 2025 07:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 08:22 PM

BFIU seeks bank details of former Bangladesh Bank governors, deputies

Wed Aug 13, 2025 07:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 08:22 PM
The intelligence unit also sought bank account details of two BFIU heads
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 13, 2025 07:41 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 08:22 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to provide the account details of three former governors of the Bangladesh Bank, four deputy governors, and two BFIU heads.

The three former governors are Atiur Rahman, Fazle Kabir, and Abdur Rouf Talukder.

The four former deputy governors are Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, SM Moniruzzaman, Kazi Sayedur Rahman, and Abu Farah Md Nasser.

The two former BFIU heads are Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan and Md Masud Biswas.

A senior official of the BFIU, seeking anonymity, said the anti-money laundering agency sought the bank account details at the request of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Criminal Investigation Department of police.

The BFIU sent the letters to the banks last week, he added.

The letter specified that information, including account opening forms, KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, transaction histories, and related data, must be provided.

Amid the Awami League-led government's 16-year regime, massive irregularities in the banking industry came to light after the political changeover on August 5, 2024.

Those governors and deputy governors led the banking industry as regulators during the Awami regime.

