BFIU seeks bank account details of Islami Bank chair, family

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank account details of Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, chairman and independent director of Islami Bank Bangladesh, and his family members.

The anti-money laundering agency has instructed banks to submit all relevant information and documents of accounts related to Masud, in the names of his family members or in any other names connected to their interests, by July 15.

The requested information includes all types of accounts (account opening forms and updated transaction statements), information related to savings certificates and bonds, locker services, student files, credit cards, prepaid cards, gift cards, and transaction vouchers involving amounts of Tk 5 lakh or above, according to the BFIU letter.

Following the political changeover on August 5 last year, Bangladesh Bank formed a new board of directors for the crisis-hit Islami Bank Bangladesh, appointing five independent directors to the Shariah-based lender.

Masud had earlier served as managing director of Rupali Bank.